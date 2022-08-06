Aidan and Michaela Walsh chasing golden glory at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aidan and Michaela Walsh chasing golden glory at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 9:15 pm
Michaela Walsh, right, and her brother Aidan will be going for gold in their boxing finals on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh are enjoying every moment of their boxing success as they both prepare to go for gold in Sunday’s Commonwealth finals.

The Northern Irish duo both won their semi-final bouts on Saturday, with Aidan beating Wales’ Garan Croft while Michaela won by unanimous decision against South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.

Both fighters are guaranteed to match their silver medals on the Gold Coast in 2018 and have the chance to upgrade to gold in Birmingham.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Michaela faces Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria in her featherweight final, and is bursting with pride being able to share her Commonwealth experience with her brother.

She said: “Obviously everyone here wants to win a gold medal, especially me, but I’m just in the present moment now same as Aidan and it’s just one step at a time.

“Regardless of the outcome I’m so proud to be in the Commonwealth Games final with my brother. Not many people can say that so I’m just so happy.

“Where we are now is a phenomenal achievement – obviously we want to go one step further, but for now we’re just enjoying the wins we got tonight and tomorrow what will be will be, but we’re ready.”

Aidan, who won a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, echoed his sister’s sentiment as he prepares to go up against Mozambique’s Tiago Osorio Muxanga in the light middleweight final.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
He said: “It’s great because you get to travel the world with someone you love on a daily basis, who I’ve trained with since I was nine years of age so again, what more could you ask for? I’d be greedy if I asked for anything else!

“I’m not even thinking of the gold medal fight. I know I keep saying I’m enjoying this and enjoying that but I’m enjoying being here, but whatever happens happens.”

Although both siblings fought on Saturday, they were unable to see each other due to their preparation and recovery requirements for their own bouts, though Michaela revealed they were still able to support each other from afar.

“Well Aidan, I don’t think Aidan even came to see me!” she joked.

“He’s obviously back getting recovered after the fight he had, but I’m sure he was screaming at the TV when I was getting smashed with that right hand I got caught with.

“I didn’t come over [to see Aidan fight], I was screaming from the bedroom, I’m sure there’s a few noise complaints!

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
“He performed so good and I’m so proud to be in the final with Aidan and the rest of my team-mates.

“I want to enjoy the moment, obviously it’s something I’ve dreamt about for many years and if I do it with my brother it’ll be unbelievable.”

