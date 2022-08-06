Jarrod Bowen chasing World Cup goal as West Ham look for European place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jarrod Bowen chasing World Cup goal as West Ham look for European place

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 10:31 pm
Jarrod Bowen made his England debut in June (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jarrod Bowen will kick off the season with two aims – to keep West Ham in the top-six mix and book a ticket to the World Cup.

Hammers winger Bowen was rewarded for his fine form last season with a first England call-up for June’s Nations League fixtures.

The 25-year-old should be involved again when the Three Lions take on Italy and Germany in September.

In the meantime West Ham begin their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Sunday as they bid to build on back-to-back sixth- and seventh-placed finishes.

“The next three or four months are really massive for me in terms of my career,” said Bowen.

“Being involved in the summer was obviously great, but coming away from it left me wanting more in terms of being in the next squad and not just be in the one squad and then that’s it.

“I want to be in the one in September and then the World Cup, so that’s my aim, that’s my desire.

“First and foremost it’s about the club I’m playing for and pushing them on, but in the back of my mind of course I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about the World Cup.

“Being in that squad made me want everything 10 times more. I want to be in the next squad, I want my form to be even higher again.

“The player and person I am, I always set myself targets and am so self-critical, rather than putting praise on myself. That’s stood me in good stead. This season is about even more progression.”

Jarrod Bowen in action for Hull
Bowen’s rise took in a prolific spell with Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bowen, who began his career with non-league Hereford before joining Championship Hull, moved to West Ham in January 2020.

His rise has almost mirrored that of his club, who were battling relegation when he arrived but made the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

“Since I’ve been here, the first half of the season when I signed was a relegation battle,” he added.

“It was ‘let’s stay in the league’, first of all. Then my first full season then was sixth and the Europa League, and last season it was about doing the same again.

“We got to a semi-final of the Europa League and this season we have to do the same thing. These are the right steps, to keep aiming for that top six, reaching finals of European competitions and domestic cups as well.

“There are lots of positives at the moment and the only way is to keep going forward.”

