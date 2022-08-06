We are on the crest of exciting wave for women’s sport, says England Hockey CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We are on the crest of exciting wave for women’s sport, says England Hockey CEO

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 12:04 am
England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink said the momentum for women’s sport has been “building for a number years” (PA)
England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink said the country is “on the crest of a really exciting wave for women in sport” as the women’s team have an opportunity to claim Commonwealth gold on Sunday.

England will face Australia in the final of the Birmingham 2022 Games for the chance to continue the success of the UK’s top female athletes – a momentum Pink believes has “been building for a number of years”.

But the Lionesses’ Euros triumph has driven “significant change” for the perception of women’s sport, aided by the number of women involved behind the scenes, the 45-year-old added.

“I don’t think it’s just been the last week with the Lionesses, I think it’s been building for a number of years,” Pink told the PA news agency.

Nick Pink
England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink said the players at the Commonwealth Games are a “true inspiration” (PA)

“There’s so much to celebrate about women’s sport more broadly, and there’s more and more women involved at all levels of administration in all organisations.

“And that’s starting to play out in terms of the success on the field of play as well.

“We’re on the crest of a really exciting wave for women in sport.”

Pink said the UK’s ability to host successful events is partly responsible for the increasing celebration of women’s sport and also crucially encourages young people to partake.

“We host them incredibly well. We host them in different parts of the country as well so it gives greater access for young girls and young boys,” he said.

“I think sports and governing bodies that deliver a lot of the sports programmes through their network of clubs and volunteers are far more focused now on the importance of making sure that their programmes are inclusive and not exclusive.

“I think as a nation, our infrastructure wants to see this change and our volunteer network wants to see that change.”

Pink elaborated on the importance of diversifying sport through grassroots initiatives, many of which are supported by funding from the National Lottery.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eight
England’s Hannah Martin celebrates after scoring in the penalty shoot-out during the women’s hockey semi-final (PA)

“Most recently, we’ve started a partnership with The Muslim Sports Foundation and that’s enabled us to work with Muslim girls for the first time,” he said.

“There’s the demand and an opportunity there, if positioned well, to make sure that the sport is more sustainable in different parts of the country.”

Pink added that he caught the Lionesses’ Euros win with his nine-year-old son last week.

“It was incredible, it was so inspirational,” he said.

“And the first thing (my son) said to me was, ‘Why are we not there? Why are we not watching it live?’

“It showed in two, three weeks of that competition, what they had done to change the perception of women’s sport – not just for my son, but for the nation… I think they really drove some significant change.

“I think there’s gonna be some tremendous success for women’s football going forward.”

England will take on Australia in the women’s hockey final on Sunday.

Pink said that the England hockey players, both men and women, are a “true inspiration”.

