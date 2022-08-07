On This Day in 2011: Nani fires Manchester United to Community Shield success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2011: Nani fires Manchester United to Community Shield success

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 7:55 am
Nani scored a dramatic late winner as Manchester Untied beat Manchester City in the Community Shield (Nick Potts/PA)

Nani struck a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to beat rivals Manchester City 3-2 in the Community Shield on this day in 2011.

The compelling encounter at Wembley set the tone for a thrilling Premier League season in which the two neighbouring clubs took the battle for the title down to the wire.

City, buoyant from ending a 35-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup the previous season, twice caught fast-starting champions United out early on.

Edin Dzeko, right, scored City’s second goal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The sides’ previous meeting had been at Wembley, when City prevailed in the FA Cup semi-finals, and United had seemed determined to put them back in their place.

United dominated the early possession and created a number of chances but failed to take them and were punished when a Joleon Lescott header and Edin Dzeko drive put City comfortably ahead at the interval.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side pulled one back through Chris Smalling before Nani finished off a slick passing move equalise just before the hour-mark.

Nani’s contribution for United proved decisive (Anthony Devlin/PA)

City had chances to reclaim the lead but it was United who snatched victory when Nani pounced on some hesitant defending to round Joe Hart and score his second four minutes into added time.

It meant United drew first blood in what was to be a memorable season and an extraordinary chapter in the rivalry of the two Manchester clubs.

Interestingly, the final say in that battle went to someone who remained on the City bench at Wembley that day. Sergio Aguero, a £38million signing that summer, was held back by manager Roberto Mancini and did not make his debut until the Premier League season began.

The Argentinian went on to snatch the title for City from United’s grasp in extraordinary fashion with the last kick of the final game the following May.

