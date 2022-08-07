Jurgen Klopp keen to straighten out Liverpool after draw at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp keen to straighten out Liverpool after draw at Fulham

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 9:01 am Updated: August 7, 2022, 9:41 am
Jurgen Klopp admitted he takes responsibility for finding out what went “wrong” with Liverpool’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s performance in the 2-2 Premier League draw at newly-promoted Fulham was “upside down” and has vowed to find out what went wrong.

Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser ensured it was not worse for the Reds, helping cancel out two goals from Aleksander Mitrovic, who had twice given Fulham the lead.

Substitute Darwin Nunez followed Mitrovic’s first with an improvised backheel before turning provider for Salah, who tapped home for Liverpool’s equaliser 10 minutes from time.

The Uruguayan earned the praise of his new manager, after scoring in the Charity Shield against Manchester City as well as the first league game of the season.

“A great goal, (he) could have scored another one as well, maybe two. Crazy,” the Liverpool boss said.

“So he is involved in a lot of goalscoring situations and that’s really cool.”

Liverpool were far from their best at Craven Cottage, and Klopp admitted he will have to look into what went wrong on the banks of the Thames.

“I would have loved to get three points but I would have loved much more to play really good, to be honest, and we didn’t do that. That’s why I’m now in the mood,” the German said, comparing the performance with the previous week’s Community Shield defeat of Manchester City.

“It’s my responsibility to find out why we played like that last Saturday (and why) we look like completely upside down (today). That doesn’t make sense and that’s my responsibility.

“So we may need to improve, figure out what went wrong.”

Serbia striker Mitrovic looked every part the player who smashed Championship records with 43 goals last season when he opened his account for the campaign with two goals against last season’s runners-up.

Although the forward has previously had limited impact in the top flight – he scored just three goals in 2020-21 – Marco Silva does not believe that will be the case this season.

Fulham v Liverpool – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Aleksandar Mitrovic was a handful for Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

The Cottagers boss said: “Mitro is the top scorer of his national team and national teams do not play just against Championship clubs. They play against the best national teams in the world.

“He will be at the World Cup, he was decisive in the qualification play-off against Portugal. So, for me, some of the questions don’t make sense.

“Mitro has his own profile. It’s up to us to deliver and get the best from him. Of course, in some games he will score like this afternoon and in others he will not. Then he has to do the other part of the game as well.”

