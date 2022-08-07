Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic’s display in win at Ross County topped last year’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic’s display in win at Ross County topped last year’s

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 10:45 am
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz celebrates his late goal (Trevor Martin/PA)
Celtic needed another late show in their 3-1 victory against Ross County but manager Ange Postecoglou felt it was a much better performance than their dramatic win in Dingwall last year.

County defender Alex Iacovitti headed home from a corner to cancel out Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener and Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart made a brilliant stop to deny Owura Edwards from a free-kick.

The match was in the 84th minute when debutant Moritz Jenz rose high to head home Jota’s cross following a short corner, and Liel Abada added a brilliant third in injury time.

The German’s goal sparked memories of Anthony Ralston’s winner in the seventh minute of time added on in December 2021, which prevented 10-man Celtic from slipping six points behind Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

Comparing the two matches, Postecoglou said: “I thought our football was a lot better. I thought we really played well today.

“People can look at the result and think it was close but in real difficult conditions I thought we controlled the game from start to finish.

“We minimised their threats – I said they are a big, strong team but they hardly got in our box apart from set-pieces – and even though they had a lot of bodies behind the ball we still found our openings, we were still really clever in the way we got in behind them.

“There was an edge to the game because of the late goal but I felt we were really in control of the game.”

Jenz was beaten in the air for County’s goal and was booked for giving away the foul that led to the home side’s only other effort on target, but he looked assured on the ball and made his mark with the goal.

The on-loan Lorient player was drafted in after illness forced Stephen Welsh out and with Carl Starfelt working his way back to fitness after a hamstring problem.

His arrival has given Postecoglou an added option at the back after Starfelt established himself as a consistent starter alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers last season.

Postecoglou insisted nobody was assured of a place in his side.

He added: “I’m not assured of anything. I’m sure when the first loss comes along everyone will be questioning me.

“We’re all out there every day trying to improve ourselves and that’s the kind of environment we want to have.

“There’s no-one out there, even Cal (McGregor), who can think they are guaranteed something. You are only guaranteed something if you perform at the levels you can. That’s how you get the best out of people.

“Bringing Moritz in helps Carl, it helps Cam, it helps Welshy be the best they can be, because every day at training they are competing against each other. They are raising each other’s level.

“If I just had two centre-backs and the level around them was low, then how are they going to improve? You can’t improve just in games, you have to improve every day.

“So, for all these guys, it’s about every day trying to be the best they can be, and being ready for any opportunity that comes their way.”

For County, it was another defeat that offered plenty of encouraging signs, after they opened their season with a 2-1 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Manager Malky Mackay said: “There is a brand new group here again, another 10 new players into the club.

“Hopefully we won’t have that next year and we’ll have a much more settled group.

“They have hit the ground running. We have played two of the top three and if we keep playing like that on a consistent basis, Ross County will still be in this league next year. “

