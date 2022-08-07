Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 6:43 pm
Neah Evans won silver in the women’s road race (David Davies/PA)
Neah Evans won silver in the women’s road race (David Davies/PA)

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.

Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.

Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.

Georgia Baker collected her third gold of Birmingham 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Georgia Baker collected her third gold of Birmingham 2022 (David Davies/PA)

“We knew there were a few big, strong teams here, so the plan was to just try and follow any moves and don’t actually do any work,” said Evans.

“Then, if it came to a bunch sprint, we would do what we could (and) wing it. It worked pretty well.”

Evans has won two silvers and a bronze, but added: “I will have to come back in four years as there is one missing that I really want to try and get. But it has been a brilliant Games for me.”

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate won the the men’s road race, his fourth gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
New Zealand’s Aaron Gate celebrates after winning men’s road race gold at Birmingham 2022 (David Davies/PA)

Gate used his fast sprint finish to edge out South Africa’s Daryl Impey, while Scotland’s Finn Crockett took bronze.

Wales’ Geraint Thomas, the 2014 road race champion in Glasgow, made a late solo attack with less than two kilometres to go.

But Thomas was held at bay by England and Australian riders, and Gate ultimately proved the main beneficiary of that move.

Northern Ireland’s Matthew Teggart finished fourth, England’s Fred Wright was fifth and Ben Turner seventh.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Wales’ Geraint Thomas looks dejected after finishing eighth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s road race (David Davies/PA)

“I’m not coming to another Commonwealth Games, definitely,” said former Tour de France champion Thomas, 36, after finishing eighth.

“I always knew it wasn’t the course for me. It felt kind of weird having a lot of expectation to get a medal.

“I went out there and gave it everything, but Gatesy (Gate) is a track rider and he was able to win today.

“That just shows the nature of the course. It was really punchy, really explosive, something which I’m not known for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]