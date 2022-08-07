England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 12:53 pm
England were comfortably beaten by New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)
England were comfortably beaten by New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand.

With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.

Hayley Jensen took three for 24 while there were two wickets apiece for Fran Jonas and Sophie Devine, whose 51 not out from 40 balls helped New Zealand overhaul a meagre target with 8.1 overs to spare.

It capped a miserable weekend for the tournament hosts, who crushed the White Ferns in their final group stage encounter three days earlier.

Barely 12 hours after their gold medal hopes were ended by Australia, New Zealand put in a disciplined bowling performance, with only three England batters able to reach double figures.

Nat Sciver top-scored with 27 off 19 balls and was the only England batter who looked to provide impetus to the innings, thumping five of her side’s 12 boundaries before her middle and off stumps were uprooted by Devine.

England could not forge a partnership of any substance and their efforts were put in a harsh light as New Zealand captain Devine and Suzie Bates put on 54 for the first wicket in 4.3 overs.

Sciver snared Bates on 20 and then held the catch at slip which saw off Georgia Plimmer. But the ball after Devine reached a 39-ball fifty to level the scores, Sciver dropped her opposite number running back from mid-on, allowing New Zealand to complete a single and seal an emphatic victory.

