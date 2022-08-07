Martin Boyle makes dream Hibs return with late derby leveller against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Martin Boyle makes dream Hibs return with late derby leveller against Hearts

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 2:23 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 3:19 pm
Martin Boyle enjoyed a dream return to Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Martin Boyle enjoyed a dream return to Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fans’ favourite Martin Boyle enjoyed a fairytale return to Hibernian as he stepped off the bench to score a 95th-minute equaliser against city rivals Hearts at a full-house Easter Road.

Lawrence Shankland’s first competitive goal for the Jambos looked like it was going to be enough to secure a third Edinburgh derby victory in succession for the visitors.

But Boyle, who signed for the Easter Road club on Saturday just seven months after leaving in a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly, struck with the last kick of the game, sparking a mini pitch invasion from the jubilant home support.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson made one change to the team from the opening-day win at St Johnstone as Josh Campbell, who got the winner at McDiarmid Park, replaced the suspended Jair Tavares.

Hearts made two changes to the side that started the campaign with a victory over Ross County, with Liam Boyce and Jorge Grant replacing Toby Sibbick and Nathaniel Atkinson.

After a typically frantic opening to the game, Hibs had the first notable attempt of the game in the 10th minute when Marijan Cabraja released Elie Youan with a ball down the left channel and the French striker saw an angled shot beaten away by Craig Gordon as he burst into the box.

The hosts had another opening two minutes later as Chris Cadden flashed a brilliant low delivery across the face of goal which just eluded Elias Melkersen and Ewan Henderson in the six-yard box.

Hearts’ first chance came in the 17th minute when Shankland saw a shot from just inside the box deflected over by Rocky Bushiri after he was played in down the left by a Barrie McKay pass. Moments later, Craig Halkett headed over from a Grant cross.

Having felt their way into the game, the visitors took the lead in the 21st minute with some sublime attacking play. McKay clipped a lovely pass over the top to Shankland, who brought the ball down brilliantly on his chest before getting away from Nohan Kenneh and deftly prodding it through the legs of David Marshall from 10 yards out.

Shankland then made a decisive intervention at the other end on the half-hour when he hooked the ball out from just in front of his own goal-line after Kenneh met Joe Newell’s free-kick at the back post and steered it beyond Gordon.

Moments later, Newell shot over after being set up just inside the box by a Henderson cut-back.

The hosts went even closer to an equaliser in the 33rd minute when Youan glanced a header goalwards from Melkersen’s cross but Gordon pulled off a superb instinctive save to keep his team in front.

Hearts started the second half on the front foot and McKay had a good chance to break free of the home defence within a minute of the restart, but Ryan Porteous got back to make a vital interception on the edge of the box.

A minute later Marshall had to pull off a double save to deny Shankland and McKay in quick succession, with the former Scotland keeper’s second block particularly impressive.

Hibs, in need of inspiration, introduced Boyle for his second debut for the club as a 62nd-minute replacement for Campbell. The move temporarily ignited the crowd, although one member of the home support let themselves down when visiting left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the East Stand while about to take a throw-in.

Hearts continued to be the more dangerous side and Grant saw a low shot saved by Marshall in the 72nd minute before sub Atkinson had a 79th-minute strike blocked by Bushiri after McKay released Boyce down the right.

The visitors looked like they were about to see the game out before Boyle latched on to a Youan cut-back and drove home the equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]