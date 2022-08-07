Aaron Ramsey makes immediate impact at Nice By Press Association August 7, 2022, 2:24 pm Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored on his Nice debut (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. Thanks to @aaronramsey's first goal for the club, Le Gym take home a point from Toulouse (1-1).#TFCOGCN #OGCNice pic.twitter.com/w6EclzNpib— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) August 7, 2022 And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey found the back of the net. Following a driving run from Bilal Brahimi, Ramsey latched onto his team-mate’s pass before executing a fine finish. Until Ramsey’s intervention, Toulouse had looked on course for victory after Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring with 20 minutes gone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aaron Ramsey joins Nice on free transfer Wales boss Robert Page backs Aaron Ramsey to bounce back from penalty misery Gareth Bale in Wales squad for World Cup play-off after shrugging off back issue Erling Haaland scores penalty on final appearance for Borussia Dortmund