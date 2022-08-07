Hibernian to review incidents of fan disorder during Edinburgh derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian to review incidents of fan disorder during Edinburgh derby

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 3:39 pm
Hibernian confirmed there were instances of trouble during the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian have issued a statement acknowledging incidents of supporter disorder at Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts.

Jambos left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by a cigarette lighter while preparing to take a throw-in in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, while several home fans invaded the pitch after Martin Boyle’s stoppage-time equaliser.

A statement released by Hibs after the match read: “Hibernian FC is aware of alleged incidents where objects appeared to have been thrown towards Hearts players, pyros being thrown, and pitch incursions.

“These incidents will be reviewed again on the stadium CCTV and, if an incident can be detected and someone identified, appropriate action will be taken by the club.

“The club understands the passion that an Edinburgh derby brings, and believes it has some of the best supporters in Scotland, but remains committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials and supporters.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects the authorities to take action over the incident involving Cochrane.

“It’s not good enough at all,” he said. “We need that stamped out of Scottish football, in any ground. I’m sure the authorities will come down heavy on it because you can’t have people coming to their work and getting hit with things like that.

“It’s not acceptable. I don’t want the focus to be on that, it is all about the football, but you can’t have that.”

