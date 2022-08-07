Alfredo Morelos and Moritz Jenz shine for Old Firm – what we learned in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alfredo Morelos and Moritz Jenz shine for Old Firm – what we learned in Scotland

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 4:15 pm
Alfredo Morelos scored on his return from injury (Will Matthews/PA)
Alfredo Morelos scored on his return from injury (Will Matthews/PA)

Celtic and Rangers are the only two teams in the cinch Premiership with 100 per cent records after the second round of matches.

Aberdeen and St Johnstone notched their first wins of the campaign, while Hearts and Hibernian took a point apiece from the first Edinburgh derby.

Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures.

Moritz Jenz makes a name for himself

The German was drafted in for Celtic after Stephen Welsh dropped out through illness and with Carl Starfelt only just back from hamstring trouble.

He showed poise and purpose in possession but had some difficult moments – being outjumped for Ross County’s equaliser and then giving away a free-kick on the edge of his box before being rescued by Joe Hart.

But he made himself an instant hero by rising to head home Celtic’s crucial late second goal in a 3-1 win.

No instant turnaround at Motherwell

Steven Hammell was asked to take on a Motherwell squad short of confidence, fitness and balance after Graham Alexander left in the wake of their 3-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers and the caretaker boss was looking to follow up a resilient opening-day win against St Mirren.

A four-point return in the circumstances would have been as much as anyone could have expected but Motherwell somehow lost to Stevie May’s goal despite equalising against St Johnstone in stoppage time.

The club aim to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

Alfredo Morelos is back

The Colombian marked his first appearance since tearing a thigh in March with a poacher’s goal off the bench to seal a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Antonio Colak had earlier opened his Rangers account and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a big decision to make over who starts up front as Gers look to overturn a 2-0 Champions League deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.

Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen revival gathers pace

Defeat at Celtic Park on the opening day temporarily calmed the feelgood factor building at Pittodrie this summer after an eye-catching recruitment drive and an impressive Premier Sports Cup group stage.

But the Dons rolled St Mirren over 4-1 on Saturday with a performance that suggested the hype around manager Jim Goodwin’s rebuild is justified, with all the goals scored by new signings, including a double from exciting North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski.

Fairy-tale return for Martin Boyle

Hibernian could – and arguably should – have been in downbeat mood, licking their wounds after what would have been a third consecutive Edinburgh derby defeat.

Hearts, despite only winning by one goal, looked comfortable and on course for a win at Easter Road until Martin Boyle, who only returned to the club on Saturday, popped up with an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time, sparking some of the most delirious scenes Easter Road has witnessed in a long time and preserving their unbeaten start to the season.

The Australia international has the talismanic ability to make the difference between a good season for Hibs and a bad one.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal