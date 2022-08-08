On This Day in 2011: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2011: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Arsenal

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 6:02 am
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Arsenal in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal completed the £15million signing of Southampton winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on this day in 2011.

Saints announced that Oxlade-Chamberlain had moved to the Emirates Stadium in a club-record sale. The Gunners paid £12million up front with a further £3m in add-ons.

Arsene Wenger hailed Oxlade-Chamberlain, 17, as a player of rich potential.

“We are delighted that Alex has decided to join us,” said Wenger. “He is an exciting young player who will provide us with creativity and offensive quality.

“Alex is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions. He can play as an attacking centre midfielder, or wide left and right.

“Alex is a perceptive passer of the ball and has a great understanding of the game and looks to be a very good team player.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain had yet to compete at a higher level than League One, but his signing was viewed as a coup for Arsenal, despite the size of the transfer fee.

Oxlade-Chamberlain won the FA Cup three times at Arsenal
Manchester United and Liverpool also expressed interest in the Southampton academy product, but the Gunners edged their rivals.

“Arsenal have a great manager in Arsene Wenger, top-quality players and an attractive style of play,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“These were all important factors in me choosing to sign for Arsenal.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain played 198 games and scored 20 goals in his six seasons with the Gunners, winning the FA Cup three times before he signed for Liverpool in August 2017.

He won the Champions League with the Reds in 2019 and the Premier League the following season. He has also represented England on 35 occasions.

