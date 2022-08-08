Women’s sport must build on summer of English success – hockey star Flora Peel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s sport must build on summer of English success – hockey star Flora Peel

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 9:03 am
England’s women hockey players celebrate gold medal success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
England’s women hockey players celebrate gold medal success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

England hero Flora Peel wants women’s sport to capitalise on the summer success of football and hockey.

Peel set up both goals as England beat Australia 2-1 to win Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time in Birmingham on Sunday.

Victory came just seven days after the Lionesses had won Euro 2022 at Wembley to profile women’s sport in England like never before.

Peel said “We had a couple of messages from some of the Lionesses (on Sunday morning).

“They said the previous group of ours (Great Britain’s women won the Olympic title at Rio in 2016) had inspired them, and they hoped they did the same for us.

“They definitely have, and our win will keep raising the profile of the sport.

“You’ve seen with the Lionesses what it’s done for them.

England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
England’s Euros-winning Lionesses sent good luck messages to hockey counterparts before their Commonwealth Games final against Australia (Steven Paston/PA)

“After Rio we had a big boost and then it dropped off a bit. But at the moment women’s sport is really taking off .

“It’s about capitalising on those opportunities and hopefully women’s sport will continue to grow.”

Australia had won four of the six women’s competitions since hockey was introduced to the Commonwealth Games in 1998 and had conceded only once before the final.

But England’s win was well merited, with Holly Hunt and Tess Howard scoring before the Hockeyroos managed a later consolation inside the final 20 seconds.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England’s Tess Howard (centre) celebrates scoring the Commonwealth Games final winner against Australia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Howard missed the Tokyo Olympics through a knee injury and spent 12 months on the sidelines before returning in May.

“Missing out on last summer was devastating, but it gave me a lot of time to realise how much I wanted this,” said the 23-year-old forward.

“It was always the dream for me in rehab to stand here.”

Howard dived forward to flick home the winner and revealed her sporting background had helped her score.

She said: “I did judo when I was younger, so I know how to roll.

“When the ball comes in it’s a goal-scoring opportunity, so you’ve just got to launch yourself.

“I thought I had got it out of the D, so I was a bit worried.

“I always love it when my midfielders hit it and I get ready to put the stick in the right place. It was a cool moment.”

