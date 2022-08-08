Women’s Rugby World Cup organisers take inspiration from success of Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s Rugby World Cup organisers take inspiration from success of Euro 2022

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 10:01 am
England will be among the favourites to win the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year (Steve Welsh/PA)
England will be among the favourites to win the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year (Steve Welsh/PA)

World Rugby plans to channel England’s energy at Euro 2022 by delivering a safe and successful women’s World Cup later this year.

Sarah Hunter’s Red Roses will head to New Zealand in October confident of matching the success of football’s Lionesses as they top the world rankings and are unbeaten in 23 Tests.

World Rugby has stressed that the tournament will promote good brain health for players through leading protocols and programmes.

“The success of the Lionesses and the Euros as a whole captivated a nation and it has challenged us all to embrace the enormous opportunity and power of women in sport, which we are doing,” World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin told the PA news agency.

“We are the next big cab off the rank in this transformational year of women’s sport with a groundbreaking Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, which will be big in many ways.

“For the world’s best women to realise their potential on the world’s biggest stages, we need to walk the talk and deliver a world-class experience at our major events.

“We must walk the talk. And that is what we are doing in New Zealand.”

Rugby Union – 2014 Rugby Expo – Twickenham
World Rugby boss Alan Gilpin says the organisation must “walk the talk” in the women’s game (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Player welfare has dominated talk in the elite men’s game amid claims that playing the sport has caused brain damage.

World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union are being sued for allegedly failing to “protect players from permanent injury”.

Claimants include former Wales captain Ryan Jones and England’s 2003 World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson, with many ex-players diagnosed with early-onset dementia and other irreversible neurological impairments.

All teams at the women’s World Cup are being offered the opportunity to participate in a smart mouthguard research programme that will help address the nature of head impacts and accelerations within the female game.

A 12-day return-to-play process for a confirmed concussion for players with a history of such injuries will be used.

Rugby Union – IRB Rugby World Cup 2011 – England Training Session – Carisbrook
World Cup winner Steve Thompson is among a group of former players taking legal action against the game’s governing bodies (David Davies/PA)

Video technology will also help spot potential concussions, with World Rugby providing mental wellbeing support to assist with any issues in relation to anxiety.

Gilpin said: “We are proud to be showcasing the latest advancements in the support and care of female athletes on and off the field of play.

“This is hugely important to us, not just because we are all working hard to advance welfare in rugby, but because we recognise that we must adopt a different approach for our female athletes, not simply replicate what we do for the men.

“Rugby World Cup 2021 will feature the most advanced and comprehensive player welfare standards ever seen at a rugby event.

“We will be carrying the momentum from New Zealand 2021 through to the start of our annual WXV competition and through to an expanded Rugby World Cup in England in 2025 and beyond. Welfare will be at the heart of our planning.”

