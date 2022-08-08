Erling Haaland is so powerful and direct – West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland is so powerful and direct – West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:02 pm
Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Aaron Cresswell admitted West Ham struggled to contain Erling Haaland as the Manchester City new boy fired them to a 2-0 victory.

Hammers full-back Cresswell is unlikely to be the last Premier League defender to speak about the difficulty of dealing with City’s £51million striker this season.

Haaland opened his goal account in England with a first-half penalty and a superb second-half finish after darting through West Ham’s defence as City got their title defence up and running.

West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City against West Ham from the penalty spot (John Walton/PA)

“It is the first time I have played against him,” said Cresswell. “He is so powerful and direct.

“It’s obviously disappointing from our part but we were up against a fantastic team. The conditions were really hard for us, certainly when they keep the ball.

“They have a lot of possession and you feel like you’re constantly chasing. We were up against a really good team but we were disappointed with that.

“We started really well, in the first five minutes we put them on the back foot and then just when you’re looking to punish them, they get control of the game and make it very difficult.”

Haaland wanted a hat-trick but in truth he could have had five, missing a couple of presentable headers and just failing to get on the end of an Ilkay Gundogan pull-back.

In what could become a recurring theme this season, Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist for the second goal when he slid through a superb pass for the Norway international to slot beyond Alphonse Areola.

“Obviously sometimes, it’s not 100 per cent yet,” the Belgian told City’s website.

“But we’ve only played a couple of games. He will make the runs, and if I find him he will score the goals.

“He’s there to score goals and help the team, and he did that. I’m not putting too much pressure on him. I know there’s a lot of hype around him and obviously to start this way is good for him.”

