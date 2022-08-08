5 stars who shone at Birmingham 2022 as Commonwealth Games draw to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 stars who shone at Birmingham 2022 as Commonwealth Games draw to a close

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 12:50 pm
Emma McKeon, Jake Jarman and Elaine Thompson-Herah were among those to impress (PA).
With the Commonwealth Games drawing to a close, the PA news agency looks at five of the biggest stars of Birmingham 2022.

Emma McKeon

Emma McKeon won half a dozen golds in the pool (Tim Goode/PA)
Despite attracting unwanted headlines amid her private life, involving Australia team-mates Aaron Chalmers and Cody Simpson, McKeon collected six golds, a silver and a bronze in the pool. Victory in the women’s 50 metres freestyle and butterfly were the unquestionable highlights for the 28-year-old from Wollongong, who has now won 20 Commonwealth medals in three Games, including a whopping 14 golds.

Jake Jarman

Jake Jarman has been described as a “wonderkid” (Mike Egerton/PA)

The first English athlete to win four gold medals at the same Games since shooter Mick Gault in 1998. Jarman, a 20-year-old competing in his first major multi-sports event, was a gymnastics revelation, topping the podium in the floor apparatus, individual and team all-around competitions and vault. Joe Fraser, who won three golds himself despite a fractured foot, described his team-mate as a “wonderkid”.

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Elaine Thompson-Herah bounced back from a modest World Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)
With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipping Birmingham 2022, fellow Jamaican Thompson-Herah took top billing, backing up her women’s 100m and 200m golds at the Tokyo Olympics last year with another sprint double. Thompson-Herah had arrived in the midlands after a modest showing in last month’s World Championships in Eugene, winning only 100m bronze, but she set a new Games record in the 200m on Saturday night.

Aaron Gate

Aaron Gate made New Zealand history (David Davies/PA)
The first New Zealand athlete to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, Gate was the undisputed kingpin on the road and track. He and his fellow Kiwis began by defeating England in the men’s team pursuit while Gate also walked away from Lee Valley VeloPark with top honours in the individual pursuit and points race. If that was not enough, Gate triumphed in the men’s road race.

Madison de Rozario

Madison de Rozario had a Games to remember (Tim Goode/PA)
De Rozario seemed to cruise to victory in the T53/54 marathon, defending the gold she won on the Gold Coast four years ago in a Games record one hour and 56 minutes flat although she later admitted she “hit a wall” two-thirds of the way through. Days later De Rozario was back to defend her 1500m title which she duly did for her fourth Commonwealth gold, the most of any Australian para-athlete.

