Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for his first Newcastle win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for his first Newcastle win

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:17 pm
Former Burnley keeper Nick Pope was delighted to taste Premier League victory at the first attempt with new club Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Burnley keeper Nick Pope was delighted to taste Premier League victory at the first attempt with new club Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle new boy Nick Pope has admitted his delight at not having to wait until the end of October to taste Premier League victory.

The 30-year-old England international was part of the Burnley side which collected all three points for the first time last season at the 10th attempt when they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor on October 30, and was on the receiving end when the Magpies finally ended their drought with a 1-0 win over the Clarets on December 4, their 15th game of the league campaign.

Pope, who joined Newcastle in a £10million summer switch, made his competitive debut on Saturday and helped Eddie Howe’s men brush aside promoted Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 opening day success.

He said: “It’s what you look for as a goalkeeper, what you look for as a team.

“We want to win as many games as we can and it’s lovely to get off to the start that we did and have the performance to go with it as well.

“We had a good laugh because it took me 10, 11 games to get a win last year and there were a few more here [at Newcastle] so it’s nice to be one from one.”

Pope, unlike fellow new boy Sven Botman, was thrust straight into Howe’s starting line-up at the expense of Slovakia international Martin Dubravka, and could hardly have enjoyed a more comfortable debut as he did not have a single save of note to make.

He knows there will be tougher tests ahead, but was happy to have played his part in a win which simply served to add to a growing sense of optimism on Tyneside.

Pope said: “You gain that with experience and, when you get older, you know that as a goalkeeper you do have to wait for the game to come to you a lot of the time and chasing it, if you like, is something that can be detrimental to the team.

“It was important for me to keep that focus and deliver what the team needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal