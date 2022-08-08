On-loan midfielder Caleb Watts pushing for first Morecambe start against Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On-loan midfielder Caleb Watts pushing for first Morecambe start against Stoke

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:32 pm
Caleb Watts could make his full debut for Morecambe against Stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)
Caleb Watts could make his full debut for Morecambe against Stoke (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southampton loanee Caleb Watts could be handed a full debut by Morecambe manager Derek Adams for their Carabao Cup clash with Stoke on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was used off the bench during last weekend’s defeat at Peterborough and will be pushing to start.

Adams has a small squad to work with and will not make wholesale changes with forward Courtney Duffus (knee) out for the rest of the season.

Ryan McLaughlin, Ryan Cooney and Wes McDonald have not featured on a match day for the Shrimps so far and continue to be linked with a move away from the club.

Stoke could rest Ben Wilmot for this midweek tie after he has been forced to nurse a minor groin injury in recent weeks.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit got off the mark on Saturday with a 2-0 victory at home to Blackpool with Harry Clarke, on loan from Arsenal, and Jacob Brown on target.

Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell were introduced as substitutes and may start against the League One side.

Boss Michael O’Neill promised to pick a “strong team” for the first-round encounter but will definitely be without Nick Powell and Harry Souttar (both knee).

