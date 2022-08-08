Adam Smith to reach decade of service at Bournemouth after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adam Smith to reach decade of service at Bournemouth after signing new deal

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:38 pm
Adam Smith has twice won promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Adam Smith has twice won promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old full-back is the longest-serving member of the Cherries’ squad, having joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham in January 2014 following a loan spell during the 2010-11 campaign.

He made his 306th appearance for the south-coast club in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Smith, who has twice helped Bournemouth win promotion to the top flight, including last term, follows goalkeeper Mark Travers, midfielder Lewis Cook and striker Dominic Solanke in agreeing a new deal at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “We’re delighted to be keeping Adam with us for a further season and it is very encouraging to see another key player commit their future to us.

“Everyone knows how valuable he is to the club and his experience and leadership skills are second to none, so I’ve no doubt he will continue to play a key role both on and off the pitch.”

