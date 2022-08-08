Steve Morison set to make changes for Cardiff’s cup tie against Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Morison set to make changes for Cardiff’s cup tie against Portsmouth

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:49 pm
Cardiff manager Steve Morison
Cardiff manager Steve Morison

Cardiff boss Steve Morison looks set to make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Portsmouth.

Morison apologised to the Bluebirds’ travelling fans following a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Reading, and Pompey are now next up at Cardiff City Stadium.

Defenders Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan are likely to be in the selection mix, and there could be a start for club captain Joe Ralls, who did not feature in Cardiff’s opening two league games.

Morison might also be tempted to hand striker Kion Etete a first start as the Bluebirds target an immediate response following the Reading defeat.

Portsmouth loan signing Owen Dale could make his Pompey debut in south Wales.

Dale has moved to Fratton Park on a season-long arrangement from Blackpool, making him manager Danny Cowley’s 11th new arrival of the transfer window.

Cowley, meanwhile, will hope for no lingering effects of a sickness bug that hit the Portsmouth camp ahead of the 0-0 League One draw against Lincoln on Saturday.

It meant that a number of players missed training during the latter part of last week.

