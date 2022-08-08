David Fisher in contention to start AFC Wimbledon’s Gillingham cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon striker David Fisher is in line to feature against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

Fisher has recovered from a hamstring injury and was an unused substitute at Hartlepool on Saturday.

Boss Johnnie Jackson named an unchanged starting line-up for their first two matches but he could make alterations for the cup game.

Kyle Hudlin and Nathan Young-Coombes are also pushing for places in attack.

Gillingham could welcome back Dom Jefferies.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s win over Rochdale after picking up a knock on the opening day against the Dons.

Young striker Joe Gbode may have to miss out again due to concussion protocols.

Stuart O’Keefe is out with a knee injury.