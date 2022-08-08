David Fisher in contention to start AFC Wimbledon’s Gillingham cup clash By Press Association August 8, 2022, 12:50 pm Johnnie Jackson could make changes (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up AFC Wimbledon striker David Fisher is in line to feature against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup. Fisher has recovered from a hamstring injury and was an unused substitute at Hartlepool on Saturday. Boss Johnnie Jackson named an unchanged starting line-up for their first two matches but he could make alterations for the cup game. Kyle Hudlin and Nathan Young-Coombes are also pushing for places in attack. Gillingham could welcome back Dom Jefferies. The midfielder missed Saturday’s win over Rochdale after picking up a knock on the opening day against the Dons. Young striker Joe Gbode may have to miss out again due to concussion protocols. Stuart O’Keefe is out with a knee injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close