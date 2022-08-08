Ipswich to check on Dominic Ball ahead of Colchester cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ipswich to check on Dominic Ball ahead of Colchester cup clash

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 1:03 pm
Dominic Ball could be back for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dominic Ball could be back for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich will check on Dominic Ball ahead of the Carabao Cup visit of Colchester.

The midfielder, who joined Town from QPR this summer, has missed the opening two matches with an ankle injury but is back in training.

Corrie Ndaba is also close to returning from a hip injury.

Manager Kieran McKenna is likely to make changes after the weekend win at Forest Green.

Colchester’s former Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws is out.

Huws could be sidelined for up to four months with an ankle injury.

Skipper Tommy Smith is also missing after suffering a foot injury.

Ryan Clampin could be rested after playing in the Us’ first two matches following a long spell out injured.

