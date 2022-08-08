Ipswich to check on Dominic Ball ahead of Colchester cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich will check on Dominic Ball ahead of the Carabao Cup visit of Colchester.

The midfielder, who joined Town from QPR this summer, has missed the opening two matches with an ankle injury but is back in training.

Corrie Ndaba is also close to returning from a hip injury.

Manager Kieran McKenna is likely to make changes after the weekend win at Forest Green.

Colchester’s former Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws is out.

Huws could be sidelined for up to four months with an ankle injury.

Skipper Tommy Smith is also missing after suffering a foot injury.

Ryan Clampin could be rested after playing in the Us’ first two matches following a long spell out injured.