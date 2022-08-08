Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 1:08 pm
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won her second gold at the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.

The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.

On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.

That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England’s Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrate gold (David Davies/PA)

Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and we showed everyone how powerful we are.

“I came here with no expectations, I just wanted to have fun and improve all of my dives. I made a decision to train even harder than I was over the last couple of months and it definitely worked.

“I’m not going to put pressure on myself. Whether there is external pressure or not the internal pressure is the one which makes you crumble.”

Regarding the belly flop, the teenager added: “I told Noah, if we do well we can all belly flop (to celebrate). So I got Kyle, Lois, me and Noah and said ‘come and guys let’s go and belly flop’. They didn’t really know what was happening but we had fun and it was the perfect way to end the competition.

“Now we have got Europeans so I will focus on that, after that I will take a break, have my summer holiday and come back even stronger.”

Spendolini-Sirieix has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her first gold.

She and Williams were second after the opening dives but moved into top spot the following round.

They remained there in a battle with Kothari and Toulson and an inward 3½ somersaults tuck left them in pole position ahead of the final round and they took gold by 14.52 points ahead of their team-mates.

Earlier, Scotland’s James Heatly and Grace Reid took the gold in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard.

England’s Ben Cutmore and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil were fourth with Jordan Houlden and Yasmin Harper eighth.

An inward 2½ somersaults pike from Cutmore and Bent-Ashmeil kept them in medal contention after three rounds.

They improved and were in second heading into the final round but a last dive of 63.00 saw them miss out on the medals.

