Jon Brady expected to shuffle pack for Northampton’s tie against Wycombe

Northampton manager Jon Brady looks set to shuffle his pack for the Carabao Cup first-round clash at home to Wycombe on Tuesday.

The Cobblers had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Grimsby last weekend but have made a strong start to the new Sky Bet League Two campaign with four points from a possible six.

Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie impressed during a 45-minute cameo following an ankle issue and looks set to be given his full debut in midweek.

Marc Leonard, on loan from Brighton, has been introduced twice as a substitute by Brady, who admitted on Saturday “a lot of boys on the bench are chomping at the bit.” Ben Fox is fit again but Aaron McGowan (knee) and Akin Odimayo (knock) remain out.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is also set to rotate having shouldered the blame for their 3-0 loss at Bolton last time out.

Nick Freeman continued his comeback from a serious knee injury with another appearance off the bench and could make his first competitive start in 12 months on Tuesday.

D’Mani Mellor is also pushing for an opportunity but Chris Forino and Curtis Thompson are still sidelined.

The Chairboys made the third round last year before they lost heavily to Manchester City while Northampton exited in round two.