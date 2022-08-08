Richie Smallwood set to face former club as Bradford take on Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richie Smallwood is in line to face his former club as Bradford take on Hull in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Tigers last season but made the switch to Sky Bet League Two this summer and could line up against his old side at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Striker Andy Cook could make his first start of the season after he came off the bench to score in their 3-2 defeat to Barrow at the weekend.

Fellow striker Kian Harratt remains suspended.

Greg Docherty will not be available for Hull’s trip to West Yorkshire.

The midfielder missed out on Hull’s goalless draw with Preston due to a torn quad muscle and is expected to be missing for a lengthy period of time.

Left-back Callum Elder could come in for his first start of the season after coming off the bench for his last two appearances.

Mallik Wilks has yet to play a minute this season and could also be involved at some point.