Home Sport

Tom Flanagan suspended for Shrewsbury’s home cup tie against Carlisle

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 3:11 pm
Tom Flanagan misses out for Shrewsbury through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tom Flanagan misses out for Shrewsbury through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shrewsbury will be without the suspended Tom Flanagan for the Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle on Tuesday.

The defender was sent off against Accrington on Saturday after being shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds.

Daniel Udoh returned from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute and could potentially be in contention to start but Aiden O’Brien missed out with a hip problem and is a doubt.

Winger Elliott Bennett (ankle) remains sidelined.

Jamie Devitt will be hoping to make his first start of the season for Carlisle.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the weekend’s draw with Colchester after recovering from Covid-19.

United have been dealt a major blow with the news that Brennan Dickenson is set to miss the majority of the season with the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in training.

Joel Senior and Josh Dixon are working their way back from similar injuries while Tobi Sho-Silva, Taylor Charters (both hamstring) and Scott Simons (shoulder) are also out.

