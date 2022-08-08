Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Wigan clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Wigan clash

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 3:15 pm
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of the Carabao Cup first round clash with Wigan (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Sky Bet Championship side Wigan.

Brown made four changes from the opening-day fixture for Saturday’s 2-1 League One victory over Plymouth as Josh Earl, Shaun Rooney, Ellis Harrison and Callum Morton were drafted in.

Carl Johnston, who had started at Port Vale, was used as a late substitute while Harrison Holgate also made the match day squad, but Shayden Morris did not and nor did Promise Omochere.

Former Bohemians striker Omochere is facing several weeks on the sidelines after fracturing an eye socket 73 minutes into his competitive debut for the club at Vale Park, while midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu limped out of Saturday’s win with cramp and will be assessed.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson will check on defender Jack Whatmough after he missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at relegated Norwich.

Whatmough sat out the trip to Carrow Road after limping off during the 0-0 opening-day draw with Preston and was replaced by Jason Kerr at the weekend.

Summer signing Ryan Nyambe was handed a competitive debut as a late substitute and the former Blackburn man will hope for a more prolonged opportunity to prove himself this time around.

Striker Stephen Humphrys has had to make do with late cameos in both league games to date and will be pushing for inclusion along with the likes of Graeme Shinnie and Thelo Aasgaard.

