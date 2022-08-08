Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out of Norwich’s game against Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out of Norwich’s game against Birmingham

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 3:23 pm
Norwich defender Dimitris Giannoulis faces a spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Norwich defender Dimitris Giannoulis faces a spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)

Norwich will be without defender Dimitris Giannoulis for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash with Sky Bet Championship rivals Birmingham.

The Greece left-back has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering ligament damage in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wigan.

Canaries striker Adam Idah, who missed the final three months of last season with a knee issue, will be assessed, while centre-back Grant Hanley is available following suspension.

Sam Byram, Jonathan Rowe and Isaac Hayden remain sidelined for Dean Smith’s hosts.

Birmingham boss John Eustace has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the game at Carrow Road.

Defender George Friend and striker Lukas Jutkiewicz are among those pushing for recalls should Eustace opt to change the team which began Friday’s 2-1 Championship win over Huddersfield.

Midfielders Gary Gardner and Krystian Bielik are still sidelined for Blues.

Nico Gordon is also unavailable due to injury.

