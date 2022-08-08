Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out of Norwich’s game against Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich will be without defender Dimitris Giannoulis for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash with Sky Bet Championship rivals Birmingham.

The Greece left-back has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering ligament damage in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wigan.

Canaries striker Adam Idah, who missed the final three months of last season with a knee issue, will be assessed, while centre-back Grant Hanley is available following suspension.

Sam Byram, Jonathan Rowe and Isaac Hayden remain sidelined for Dean Smith’s hosts.

Birmingham boss John Eustace has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the game at Carrow Road.

Defender George Friend and striker Lukas Jutkiewicz are among those pushing for recalls should Eustace opt to change the team which began Friday’s 2-1 Championship win over Huddersfield.

Midfielders Gary Gardner and Krystian Bielik are still sidelined for Blues.

Nico Gordon is also unavailable due to injury.