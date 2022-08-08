Birmingham briefly top a table for the first time in over 5,000 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham briefly top a table for the first time in over 5,000 days

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 3:31 pm
Goals from Scott Hogan and Przemyslaw Placheta took Birmingham top of the league for the first time in nearly 14 years (Nick Potts/PA)
Birmingham went top of a league table on Friday for the first time since October 27 2008.

John Eustace’s side beat Huddersfield to end a drought of 5,030 days – almost 14 years – which was the third-longest among clubs in England’s top four tiers.

Stoke (April 27 2008) and Bradford (September 19 2008) are the only teams that have to look further back for the last time they finished a day top of the league.

Birmingham manager John Eustace
Birmingham have started the season well under John Eustace (Nick Potts/PA)

Southampton, on the other hand, are bottom of a table for the first time in nearly 10 years, following a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The Saints last propped up a division on November 9 2012 – 3,557 days ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sides who have ended long spells without sitting top (or bottom) of any of England’s top four leagues this season.

Top

Birmingham: 5,030 days (October 27 2008 to August 5 2022)

Alex McLeish
Birmingham last topped a league table under Alex McLeish (Nick Potts/PA)

Birmingham fans were relatively spoiled for success in the mid-to-late 2000s, winning automatic promotion to the Premier League twice in 2006-07 and 2008-09.

The latter campaign was the last in which they topped a league table – the Blues started the season with a run of just one defeat in 13 and went on to secure promotion behind Wolves.

Led by Alex McLeish, they finished ninth in their first year back in the Premier League but were unable to kick on from there.

The following campaign (2010-11) ended in relegation on the final day, with this season the 12th in a row that Birmingham have spent in the Championship.

Walsall: 2,402 days (January 1 2016 to July 30 2022)

Walsall supporters
Walsall fans went six-and-a-half years without seeing their side top of a table (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Birmingham’s neighbours Walsall have started the season well in League Two, beating Hartlepool 4-0 and Newport 1-0.

The Saddlers are top of a division for the first time since New Year’s Day 2016, when five successive wins had propelled them to the League One summit.

Walsall ultimately missed out on automatic promotion by a single point, before losing in the play-off semi-final against Barnsley.

Burnley: 2,274 days (May 7 2016 to July 29 2022)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley were top of the Championship after day one of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With a win at Huddersfield in his first match in charge, Vincent Kompany brought Burnley’s six-year run of not topping a league table to an end.

The Clarets were promoted as league winners at the end of their previous spell in the Championship, but they did not reach the Premier League summit during a five-year stay.

Burnley did finish five separate days in fourth place under Sean Dyche. These were all in early August apart from the 2017-18 season – which saw them finish seventh and rank in the top four as late as mid-December.

Bottom

Southampton: 3,557 days (November 9 2012 to 6 August 2022)

Southampton manager Nigel Adkins
Saints had not been bottom of a division since Nigel Adkins was in charge (David Davies/PA)

Southampton returned to the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday for the first time in nearly 10 years.

They lost eight of their first 10 matches in the 2012-13 season, before a draw at home to Swansea lifted them above relegation-bound QPR.

Despite winning successive promotions in the previous two years, manager Nigel Adkins lost his job in January 2013 with Saints sitting in 15th place. He was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Crawley: 1,807 days (August 28 2017 to August 6 2022)

Crawley Town's Tom Nichols
Crawley finished last season in mid-table, but they have suffered back-to-back defeats so far this campaign (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crawley are bottom of the English Football League after suffering 1-0 defeats in each of their opening two games.

Previously, the West Sussex club had gone almost five years without propping up a division, a run that stretched back to the beginning of 2017-18.

In that season, Crawley lost their first three matches before back-to-back wins lifted them away from danger and to the ultimate safety of mid-table.

Crystal Palace: 1,698 days (December 11 2017 to August 5 2022)

Frank de Boer
Palace were bottom on Friday night for the first time since the Frank de Boer season of 2017-18 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Before Saturday’s round of games, Palace were bottom of the Premier League courtesy of Friday’s 2-0 loss against Arsenal.

This was the first time that Palace had sat at the foot of a table since December 2017.

The Eagles lost their opening seven games without scoring a goal in 2017-18, the first four of which came during the tenure of Frank de Boer (who was sacked after just 77 days in charge).

