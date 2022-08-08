Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Forest Green signing Connor Wickham could be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Leyton Orient.

Wickham signed for the Sky Bet League One club last week on a free transfer after he was released by MK Dons at the end of the previous season.

Boss Ian Burchnall is eager not to push Wickham too hard following a disjointed pre-season but the former Premier League striker looks set to make the squad for the midweek clash.

Fellow forward Matty Stevens (knee) remains a long-term absentee and Harry Boyes (foot) is still working his way back to full fitness. Summer recruits Armani Little and Sean Robertson could be in line for their full debuts.

Leyton Orient are also set to make changes despite starting the new campaign with back-to-back wins over Grimsby and Crawley.

Manager Richie Wellens conceded this fixture was a match they “don’t really need” and could give Anthony Georgiou his first minutes since joining last month.

Defender Shadrach Ogie is another set to be involved while Sam Sargeant could get the nod in goal.

Last season’s top goalscorer Aaron Drinan (quad) is still out but Jordan Brown is fit again. Connor Wood will sit this match out and can leave the club.