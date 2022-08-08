Rangers could start Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos in crucial European tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers could start Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos in crucial European tie

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 3:51 pm
Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos have had injuries (Willie Vass/PA)
Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos have had injuries (Willie Vass/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst plans to make a late call on whether or not to unleash key duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos on Royal Union Saint-Gilloise as the club bid to keep their Champions League dream alive.

Rangers trail the Belgians 2-0 going into the second leg of their third qualifying-round tie, but their hopes of a turnaround could be boosted by the return of their two most influential attackers.

Winger Kent has a chance of being involved after missing the last two games with a knock picked up in the opening league match away to Livingston, while Morelos – Rangers’ record European goal-scorer – scored against Kilmarnock on Saturday as he returned to action as a second-half substitute following almost five months out with a thigh injury.

“Ryan did some parts of the training today so we have to assess him tomorrow to see if he’s fit enough to start or even get minutes,” Van Bronckhorst said at his pre-match media briefing on Monday.

“It’s very positive for me that he was on the pitch today.

“He’s a player who if he’s fit to play, I will have a lot of thinking in my mind. He’s a player who can be the difference tomorrow. It will all depend how his fitness is but he’s in the squad, which is a sign that if he’s fit we want to use him.

“Morelos has been with us a little bit longer training and got his first minutes for the season on Saturday so he’s there to take part in the game. If it’s from the start, we have to assess him tomorrow.

“His presence is there for everyone to see with the reception he got from the crowd on Saturday. We know he is capable of creating chances and scoring goals.

“I’m really happy with Alfredo’s first goal on Saturday. We have a lot of creativity now in the team and that’s needed for tomorrow when you have to break defensive blocks.”

Rangers – who will face PSV Eindhoven or Monaco in the play-off round if they get through – have never previously overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit in a European tie.

However, the Light Blues are heartened by memories of last year’s run to the Europa League final when they recovered from first-leg defeats away to Braga and RB Leipzig.

“Most of our ties last year, the second leg was at home and we had to make up defeats in the knockout stages,” he said.

“It’s something we are familiar with. Of course, you don’t want it (to be in that position).

“But tomorrow is another chance for us to be the team we can be. I know the players will be there together with the fans and we will give everything to make sure we go through.

“It’s very important because we want to stay in the Champions League for the next round and be able to qualify for the group stages.

“First leg wasn’t the result we wanted but we have a home game where we can change all that.

“That’s what we are capable of and also what we want to do. My objective is to still be in the Champions League next week.”

