Reading boss Paul Ince likely to name strong side for cup clash with Stevenage

Reading boss Paul Ince is intending to name a strong side as the Royals host Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Ince is struggling with a lengthy injury list but still oversaw a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win over Cardiff on Saturday.

Scott Dann, Sam Hutchinson, Lucas Joao, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek and Liam Moore all missed that victory with none of them expected back on Tuesday night.

While Ince is therefore likely to stick with several of the players who started on Saturday, some under-23 talent could also feature with the likes of Basil Tuma and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan on the bench last time out.

Stevenage have won two out of two at the start of the League Two season and Steve Evans could rotate his pack in Berkshire.

Elliott List (foot) remains absent after being taken off on a stretcher during the opening day win at Tranmere.

Jordan Roberts replaced List in the weekend win over Stockport but may be rested this time out.

Danny Rose, Saxon Earley and Kane Smith have been substitutes in the opening two games and will be among a host of players hoping to start.