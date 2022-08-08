Accrington set to be without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for Tranmere tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accrington set to be without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for Tranmere tie

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 4:58 pm
Accrington’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou was forced off injured at the weekend (Will Matthews/PA)
Accrington's Jay Rich-Baghuelou was forced off injured at the weekend (Will Matthews/PA)

Accrington are set to be without defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Tranmere.

Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and the club are waiting to learn the extent of the problem.

Ryan Astley, who replaced him at the weekend having recently overcome injury himself, could continue.

Defender Michael Nottingham and midfielder David Morgan remain on the sidelines.

Tranmere will give fitness checks to a trio of players ahead of the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Jordan Turnbull, Ben Hockenhull and Joel Mumbongo are all hoping to make their first appearances of the season after lay-offs.

Forward Mumbongo has been out since suffering injury while on loan at Stanley from parent club Burnley last December.

Charlie Jolley, Tom Davies and Kieron Morris all remain sidelined.

