Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 6:36 pm
Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady.

A move for the former Liverpool academy graduate was accelerated after Ben Godfrey broke his leg against Chelsea at the weekend and fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limped off injured.

Coady was at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Monday afternoon to finalise an initial loan deal.

Everton later announced that Godfrey has undergone successful surgery on his fractured fibula and is expected to be out for around three months.

Meanwhile, Mina will this week see a specialist to discover the full extent of his issue after sustaining ankle ligament damage.

Everton are also on the verge of confirming the £33million signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 20-year-old Belgium international was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea after undergoing a medical earlier in the day.

Plans are also well advanced to bring former midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the club from Paris St Germain, the 32-year-old having left in 2019 after three seasons.

Manager Frank Lampard has so far signed Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil plus Sporting Lisbon left-back Ruben Vinagre on loan but the quest for reinforcements up front continue with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for potentially six weeks with a knee problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]