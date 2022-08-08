Fred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association August 8, 2022, 6:10 pm Fred Sirieix was a proud father on Monday (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8. Football Liam Gallagher made an early prediction. MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2022 Rio Ferdinand was already taking some stick. Only 1 game in… walking down the road & being mocked by Wolves fans about United 😩— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 8, 2022 Robbie Fowler enjoyed a new book. Cheers Pep… brilliant this @LFC pic.twitter.com/xChs5AjDzp— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) August 8, 2022 Bournemouth got their man. We've got our man 😍Welcome to #afcb, @senesimarcos ✍️ pic.twitter.com/lscY9XqL9K— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 8, 2022 Commonwealth Games Geraint Thomas reflected on the men’s road race. Well we threw everything at that yesterday. If you don’t try you never know eh 👍 Support was incredible racing on British roads. It’s always a special feeling racing for Wales again 🙌🏴 #dyfaldonc #haveago pic.twitter.com/jNTJA70iwr— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) August 8, 2022 TV star Fred Sirieix celebrated another gold medal for daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix. It’s gold in the mixed #diving #10m #platform #synchro 🥇 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I’m crying! Andrea 🦆❤️ and Noah well done to you both 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/VWVfAUYwUu— Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 8, 2022 The Commonwealth Games 2022 definitely weren't a 'flop' for these guys this morning #BringItHome | #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/toM1cahxrg— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022 Medal selfie. Medal Selfie 🤳🥇🥇 – Grace Reid & James Heatly #TeamScot #TimeForHeroes #B2022 pic.twitter.com/xcLOjcuE5C— Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 8, 2022 Hockey star Hannah Martin was proud. GOLD for the first time in history on home soil. 🥹So proud of this group 🤍🏴 pic.twitter.com/tbGSYmaENI— Hannah Martin (@hkmartin7) August 8, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton celebrated being a cover star. ON THE SEPTEMBER COVER OF VANITY FAIR 💥💥💥 Talked all things past, present, and future. It's an honour, thank you @VanityFair ~ pic.twitter.com/7fKiDdHmq2— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul FPL woe for Richards and Crouch – Saturday’s sporting social Premier League back and celebrations for Fred Sirieix – Friday’s sporting social Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as celebrity dad Fred watches with pride