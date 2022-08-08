England finish record-breaking Games on a high with squash and diving golds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England finish record-breaking Games on a high with squash and diving golds

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 9:01 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 9:41 pm
England surpassed their previous medals tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
England surpassed their previous medals tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)

England wrapped up the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking medal haul after adding to their collection on the final day of action.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Monday’s events as 11 days of competition drew to a successful close.

Squash glory

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Declan James celebrated men’s squash doubles victory with James Willstrop (Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan James and James Willstrop claimed men’s squash doubles gold with an 11-3 7-11 11-9 win over compatriots Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller. The win was especially sweet for James, who suffered a three-inch tear in his quad two months ago and feared he would not make the Games.

Sirieix talent

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix celebrated winning her second gold of the Games (David Davies/PA)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Games as she partnered Noah Williams in the mixed synchronised 10m platform. The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event. The duo triumphed with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.

Hockey bronze

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England’s men’s hockey team went home with a bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

England concluded a successful hockey competition as the men’s team clinched bronze with a remarkable 6-3 win over South Africa. South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward and Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Liam Pitchford came up just short in the men’s singles table tennis final (Tim Goode/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]