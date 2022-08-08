In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 9:28 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 10:34 pm
Birmingham (PA)
Birmingham (PA)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games has come to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a ceremony showcasing Birmingham’s musical vibrancy.

The extravaganza, held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, The Selecter and Jorja Smith.

A tribute to hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, described as “one of Birmingham’s major global exports of the past decade” formed part of a production celebrating the heritage of the West Midlands.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Competing nations and their flagbearers wait to enter the show (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Team England walk out during the Closing Ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
The crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Dexys performs Come On Eileen (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Apache Indian performing (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Musical Youth (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Performers on stage during the Closing Ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
(Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
(Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
(David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
(David Davies/PA)

