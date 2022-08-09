Hoy lauds Scottish riders but ‘improvements’ needed for GB to dominate in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hoy lauds Scottish riders but ‘improvements’ needed for GB to dominate in Paris

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 2:05 pm
Sir Chris Hoy cycles during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.
Sir Chris Hoy cycles during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.

Sir Chris Hoy lauded the Scottish cycling team for their Commonwealth Games medal haul, but warned “you would like to see some improvements coming soon from the British team” ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Team Scotland picked up 11 medals on the bike in Birmingham – with gold for Neil Fachie and his pilot Lewis Stewart in the para-cycling 1000m time trial – as well as six silver and four bronze.

Hoy, who won six Olympic gold medals during his career, was full of praise for the Scottish riders and picked out a number of potential medallists for Paris 2024.

“There’s so much talent in the Scottish team, and it’s not just in one or two events,” National Lottery ambassador Hoy told the PA news agency.

“It’s across the board, and you see that with the Commonwealth Games, the number of medals Scotland won in different events.

“Even Finn Crockett in the road race, a bronze medal against a properly impressive men’s road race field, it was a really outstanding performance from him.

“I think Jack Carlin is a massive potential medallist – he’s been a silver medallist now in the Olympics, at the World Championships, at the Commonwealth Games for two Games in a row.

“He’s desperate to win that first gold medal, so there’s nobody more motivated than Jack.

“But I think the big question is whether Katie Archibald is going to be back at full fitness. She’s had a really tough year this year, so we’re hoping that she can bounce back, we know what she’s capable of.

“There’s plenty more massive performances in her legs to come hopefully, so I think Katie will be a potential star for the women’s endurance squad.”

Scotland�s Finn Crockett in action during the Men�s Road Race in Warwick on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture date: Sunday August 7, 2022
Scotland’s Finn Crockett in action during the Men’s Road Race in Warwick on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)

With two years to go until the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in France’s capital however, Hoy encouraged some prospective Team GB riders to improve.

England managed just two gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“There are certain riders who will be looking to raise their game I would say who maybe aren’t performing as well as they would hope right now,” said Hoy.

“You’ve also got young riders coming through who are just showing the first signs of potential, potentially for Paris in two years time.

“Short answer is there’s no time for panic right now, but certainly you would like to see some improvements coming soon from the British team if they are going to be the dominant force we’ve become used to seeing at the Olympic Games.”

Hoy was speaking as part of the National Lottery’s effort to get people to visit their local parkrun, having potentially been inspired to get active by events such as the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 victory.

Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy during the London 2012 Olympics 10th Anniversary Event held at Bridge One at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Wednesday July 27 will mark exactly 10 years since the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics Games. Picture date: Friday July 22, 2022
Sir Chris Hoy was speaking as part of the National Lottery’s effort to get people to visit their local parkrun (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Parkrun is the UK’s biggest mass participation community event and has received more than £3.6million in National Lottery funding.

“It’s been an incredible summer of sport and we have seen more role models created from medallists at the Commonwealth Games and the Lionesses at this year’s Euros,” said Hoy.

“We all need to do all we can to encourage children to be more active – every week parkrun, which has had £3.6m of investment from The National Lottery, provides a brilliant opportunity for kids to get active in the great outdoors – and parents and families to take part with them.”

