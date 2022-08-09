Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing lengthy spell on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing lengthy spell on sidelines

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 3:53 pm
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is facing 12 weeks on the sidelines (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is facing up to three months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a hamstring injury.

The PA news agency understands 30-year-old Shelvey will be out of action for around 12 weeks following the procedure at the weekend.

That means he could be unavailable to head coach Eddie Howe until Boxing Day at the earliest, with the Premier League breaking in mid-November for the World Cup finals.

Shelvey, who had returned to Tyneside following his summer break in excellent shape after working with a personal trainer in Turkey, suffered the injury during the club’s friendly defeat by Benfica in Portugal on July 26.

The development will come as a major blow to a man who revealed during the closed season that he needs to make just three more senior appearances to trigger a contract extension.

Shelvey was a key member of the side who fought their way to Premier League safety under Howe last season having forced his way back into the team in the wake of Steve Bruce’s departure.

The excellence of January signing Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff’s return to form will mitigate his absence to an extent, but the variety provided by a midfielder described at the weekend by Howe as “unique” will be missed.

Shelvey’s misfortune may cement 19-year-old Elliot Anderson’s place in the squad at St James’ Park, with the prospect of another loan move after his hugely successful spell at Bristol Rovers last season seemingly having receded further.

