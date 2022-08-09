Ash Phillips and Tyler Morton to start for Blackburn against Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ash Phillips and Tyler Morton to start for Blackburn against Hartlepool

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 5:01 pm
Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton will start for Blackburn (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton will start for Blackburn (Peter Byrne/PA)

Teenager Ash Phillips will be among the starters for Blackburn in their Carabao Cup clash with Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed the 17-year-old defender will make his professional debut while Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton and midfielder Bradley Dack will also start.

Dack has missed big chunks of the last three seasons after two cruciate ligament injuries and was an unused substitute for the first two Sky Bet Championship matches of the season.

Defender Louie Annesley should feature in the squad, with Daniel Ayala set to be rested, while Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) are both sidelined.

Hartlepool, who are yet to win in League Two, are also set to make changes.

New signing Mohamad Sylla could make his debut while former Celtic wing-back Brody Paterson is also potentially in line for his competitive bow having been an unused substitute in the league.

Jamie Sterry, who has recently recovered from a groin injury, and fellow defender Rollin Menayese, unavailable against parent club Walsall on the opening day of the season, are among those who could keep their places.

Joe Grey (calf) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) miss out through injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal