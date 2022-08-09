Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 9, 2022, 6:07 pm Timo Werner has turned his back on Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9. Football Timo Werner said goodbye to the Chelsea fans. 👋 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ak5cSXiqbR— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) August 9, 2022 Onana. That’s his name! what’s his name? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/viLMkerSkg— Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2022 Alan Shearer reminisced. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) Cricket Virat Kohli congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games team. You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/phKMn7MMdY— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2022 Kate Cross reflected on the Commonwealth Games. Not how we hoped our CWG would finish – disappointing not to come away with a medal. But the support was unbelievable in Birmingham.. thank you ❤️A lot of learnings for a young team and a great experience to be a part of a Commonwealths 🦁 🏴 #B2022 #TeamEngland pic.twitter.com/oSXQM9acIa— Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 9, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury pounded the pavements. Lovely run in the sun done ☀️ @joeboxerparker what you gonna do with @JoeJoyceBoxing?! 😜 pic.twitter.com/nHq64f5Nl4— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 9, 2022 Amir Khan wished Alexander Usyk well. Lovely meeting heavyweight world champion @usykaa today, wishing the champ all the best for the next fight #UsykJoshua2. Who you got? #Thespace #Dubai pic.twitter.com/N390A2QaeC— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 9, 2022 Tennis Serena gave a nod to the future. A must read. https://t.co/NSWDGHzsXK— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 9, 2022 Nick Kyrgios was living the high life. Kid from Canberra 🥵🥶 pic.twitter.com/436EBJtu0W— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 9, 2022 Athletics Thunder Bolt not messing around. Thunder say 9️⃣.5️⃣8️⃣ when it’s food time 🙈⚡️🌩 pic.twitter.com/zDsbrL1q78— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 9, 2022 Golf Lee Westwood was on the course with some familiar faces. From Adare Manor to the Algarve☀️@StephenMiron @dragonjones @JohnTerry26 @MajesticksGC ✨ pic.twitter.com/L0BrxXTdjr— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 9, 2022 Ian Poulter enjoyed the magnificent Marquess course. The magnificent Marquess course⛳️@WoburnGC pic.twitter.com/zraHb7Mhc8— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 9, 2022 Rugby union A birthday in the Warburton household. Happy 2nd birthday little man! 😍 pic.twitter.com/zgpDVeX80I— Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) August 9, 2022 Motor racing Charles Leclerc posed for GQ. Thank you @GQMagazine 🤍 pic.twitter.com/k4QDl1MHTW— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 9, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close