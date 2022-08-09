Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Timo Werner said goodbye to the Chelsea fans.

Onana. That’s his name!

Alan Shearer reminisced.

Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games team.

You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/phKMn7MMdY — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2022

Kate Cross reflected on the Commonwealth Games.

Not how we hoped our CWG would finish – disappointing not to come away with a medal. But the support was unbelievable in Birmingham.. thank you ❤️ A lot of learnings for a young team and a great experience to be a part of a Commonwealths 🦁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #B2022 #TeamEngland pic.twitter.com/oSXQM9acIa — Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 9, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury pounded the pavements.

Lovely run in the sun done ☀️ @joeboxerparker what you gonna do with @JoeJoyceBoxing?! 😜 pic.twitter.com/nHq64f5Nl4 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 9, 2022

Amir Khan wished Alexander Usyk well.

Lovely meeting heavyweight world champion @usykaa today, wishing the champ all the best for the next fight #UsykJoshua2. Who you got? #Thespace #Dubai pic.twitter.com/N390A2QaeC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 9, 2022

Tennis

Serena gave a nod to the future.

Nick Kyrgios was living the high life.

Kid from Canberra 🥵🥶 pic.twitter.com/436EBJtu0W — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 9, 2022

Athletics

Thunder Bolt not messing around.

Thunder say 9️⃣.5️⃣8️⃣ when it’s food time 🙈⚡️🌩 pic.twitter.com/zDsbrL1q78 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 9, 2022

Golf

Lee Westwood was on the course with some familiar faces.

Ian Poulter enjoyed the magnificent Marquess course.

Rugby union

A birthday in the Warburton household.

Happy 2nd birthday little man! 😍 pic.twitter.com/zgpDVeX80I — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) August 9, 2022

Motor racing

Charles Leclerc posed for GQ.