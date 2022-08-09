Jack Simpson looking for more action after joining Cardiff from Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Simpson is looking for game time after joining Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old defender signed for the Light Blues from Bournemouth in January 2021 but failed to hold down a first-team place.

Simpson told Cardiff’s official website: “I’m very excited to join the club. I spoke to the manager (Steve Morison) about what he’s trying to do here.

“I’m a ball-playing centre-half, and hopefully that’ll suit the way the team are playing now.

“I’m excited to be here. I want to help the team and play in as many games as possible.”

City boss Morison said: “Jack’s going to bring balance for us in defence.

“He is a fantastic player, with a beautiful left foot.

“He is someone who wanted to come and be part of it. Jack’s here with a smile on his face, and ready to get to work.

“He’s an excellent addition to the group.”

A statement on Rangers’ official website read: “Rangers can confirm the departure of Jack Simpson to Championship side Cardiff on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Central defender Simpson, 25, made 14 appearances for the club after joining as a cover player in the winter of 2021 from Bournemouth.

“Simpson leaves Rangers with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”