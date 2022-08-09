Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 9:27 pm
England’s Dawid Malan led Trent Rockets to victory at Headingley (PA)
Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.

But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.

Yorkshire’s Malan led the chase on home turf, sharing 86 with opening partner Alex Hales (43). Malan hit three leg-side sixes in 49 balls.

Namibian all-rounder Wiese produced five maximums, the majority down the ground, in an entertaining rescue act alongside Roelof van der Merwe (30). The seventh-wicket pair added 83 in 44.

It came after the home top order subsided against some accurate and aggressive back-of-a-length bowling from Fletcher and left-arm duo Wood and Australian overseas Daniel Sams.

Sams secured the pick of the Rockets’ figures with three wickets for 31 runs from 20 balls.

Adam Lyth top-edged the fixture’s first ball – a pull at Wood – to short fine-leg before captain Faf du Plessis feathered Sams behind to leave the Superchargers at 14 for two after eight balls.

Michael Pepper, Dwayne Bravo, John Simpson and Adam Hose all then fell after making starts.

The latter was stumped by Tom Kohler-Cadmore off Samit Patel’s left-arm spin, a particularly tight call which led to third umpire Steve O’Shaughnessy amusingly exclaiming, ‘Oh my giddy Aunt, that doesn’t help me much’ when shown a different replay angle.

Wiese was lbw to a Fletcher no ball on 20, and then caught off the free hit, allowing him to boost the Superchargers.

They were missing Harry Brook due to England Lions duty and injured David Willey, meaning Lyth and Adil Rashid were the only two Yorkshire players in their line-up. The Rockets included three in Kohler-Cadmore, Malan and favourite son Joe Root.

A 13,836 crowd basked in the glorious Headingley sunshine.

They saw Malan, strong on both sides of the wicket, dropped on nine by Hose at cover off Wiese early in the chase.

It was the kind of chance which needed to be taken.

Hales crashed Wiese down the ground for six to end the second set of five at 19 without loss. Already, it was looking a tough road back for the Superchargers.

Both Hales and Malan deposited further sixes over midwicket into the Western Terrace, taking the Rockets to 58 after 23.

When Hales and Kohler-Cadmore – to Rashid and Ben Raine – both holed out in the space of 10 balls, the score became 93 for two after 62.

However, Malan reached his half-century off 36 balls and ensured there was no surprise U-turn in proceedings with his highest score in 11 Hundred innings.

