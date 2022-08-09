Elias Kachunga impresses as Bolton sweep aside Salford to go through

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elias Kachunga scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton swept aside Salford 5-1 to reach round two of the Carabao Cup for only the third time in eight seasons.

Ian Evatt’s Sky Bet League One side suffered a scare when their fourth-tier visitors took a 23rd minute lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

But Kachunga-inspired Wanderers, who hadn’t conceded a goal in two previous meetings with their Greater Manchester neighbours, quickly hit back.

Without a goal since last November, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield striker headed in Kieran Lee’s cross after 31 minutes.

Kachunga’s smart turn and cross then provided Icelandic favourite Jon Dadi Bodvarsson with a routine finish from eight yards three minutes before half-time.

Unbeaten Wanderers confirmed their place in the next round with three goals in the final half hour.

Jack Iredale, an interval replacement for Declan John, fired over a left-wing cross which Kieran Sadlier smashed home after 61 minutes.

Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley made it 4-1 with the game’s best goal 13 minutes from time, firing past Tom King from 25 yards, two minutes after replacing Sadlier.

Dapo Afolayan’s deflected shot completed his side’s nap hand after 86 minutes only for Bolton to finish with 10 men after George Thomason’s stoppage-time dismissal.