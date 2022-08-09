Timmy Abraham scores first Walsall goal in Carabao Cup win against Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Timmy Abraham scores first Walsall goal in Carabao Cup win against Swindon

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 9:53 pm
Timmy Abraham notched for Walsall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Timmy Abraham’s first Walsall goal secured the Saddlers a 2-0 win against 10-man Swindon in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Danny Johnson had put the hosts a goal ahead three minutes earlier following a controversial penalty decision which saw Harrison Minturn sent off on his professional debut.

Walsall were the superior side after Tyrese Shade forced Owen Evans into the Walsall goalkeeper’s one and only save of the evening in the 11th minute.

Abraham could have netted earlier in the match when he scuffed wide after being put through by Tom Knowles, while Douglas James-Taylor also headed over from close range.

Knowles flashed a shot wide after a mazy run, but the deadlock would soon be broken after Lewis Ward’s misplaced clearance was met by Ronan Maher.

The substitute was clattered into inside the box by Minturn, but to the bemusement of the Walsall bench the linesman had his flag raised.

Referee Thomas Parsons spent some considerable time consulting before awarding the hosts a penalty and sending Minturn for an early bath on his Swindon debut.

Substitute Johnson stepped up to calmly fire Michael Flynn’s side in front in the 79th minute.

It was Johnson, introduced on the hour mark, who created the second when Ward spilled his shot into the path of Abraham to tap home his first Walsall goal since signing from Fulham in the summer.

