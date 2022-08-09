Armani Little’s brace sends Forest Green through against Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Armani Little’s brace earned Forest Green a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient.

Little, a summer signing from Torquay, scored in each half to knock out Richie Wellens’ League Two outfit.

Earlier, Forest Green came out swinging but found O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in fine form as he denied Corey O’Keeffe with a strong glove from Little’s pass.

Ian Burchnall’s side went ahead when Little swept home Kyle McAllister’s pass in the 17th minute.

Orient’s riposte saw Vigouroux’s opposite number Luke McGee keep the home side’s noses in front as he palmed away Jayden Sweeney’s fizzing drive.

Wellens’ side were gaining a foothold – George Moncur bringing a fine save from McGee from the edge of the box.

In the dying embers of the first half, Moncur thudded a shot against a post and Paul Smyth watched a goal-bound strike hit the head of O’Keeffe.

Rovers were almost caught cold less than 10 seconds after the restart. Smyth somehow clipped wide with just McGee to beat.

Rovers responded with Baily Cargill dashing down the right to find Little who saw his shot squirm under Vigouroux.

Orient tried to find a way back through substitute Theo Archibald but the former Forest Green loanee drilled wide as Rovers booked their spot.