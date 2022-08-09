Luke Hannant sends Colchester through at Ipswich’s expense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Hannant sends Colchester through at Ipswich’s expense

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 9:55 pm
Luke Hannant scored for Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper.

Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable to convert the many chances they created as the visitors’ rearguard action earned them a place in the next round of the competition.

Greg Leigh’s shot was blocked by the U’s goalkeeper Sam Hornby and Ossama Ashley got in the way of a piledriver from the edge of the penalty area by Cameron Humphreys.

Humphreys skied the ball over the bar following a cross from Kyle Edwards, but the visitors struck in the 29th minute with Hannant firing into the back of the net following Harper’s misplaced pass.

Humphreys had a wonderful chance to equalise but once again his shot sailed over the bar, as did Tyreece John-Jules’ effort following a goalmouth scramble.

With 20 minutes remaining Ipswich made four substitutions and Conor Chaplin just failed to hit the target with an acrobatic bicycle kick, but Ipswich could not find the back of the net and the final whistle sent the 1,447 Colchester fans delirious.

