Tom Barkhuizen’s second-half header helps Derby to see off Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tom Barkhuizen’s second-half header helps Derby to see off Mansfield

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 9:59 pm
Tom Barkhuizen’s header sent Derby through after a 2-1 win over Mansfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tom Barkhuizen’s header sent Derby through after a 2-1 win over Mansfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield pushed visiting neighbours Derby all the way before losing 2-1 and having Jordan Bowery dismissed near the end of a Carabao Cup thriller.

An exciting first half saw the Rams go in ahead after Lewis Dobbin had turned a low cross from the left at goal which went in off defender Elliott Hewitt from close range on the half hour.

Home keeper Christy Pym had already had to make two excellent saves to deny Louie Sibley and Dobbin who had been put through one on one.

But the Stags had their moments and Stephen Quinn set up George Lapslie on 22 minutes only to see his effort crash against the bar.

Within a minute of the restart Will Swan had a goal disallowed for offside and three minutes later Oli Hawkins headed against the bar at the far post from a George Maris free-kick.

The Stags were finally level on 56 minutes as Hawkins controlled a Kellan Gordon cross and buried a 12-yard finish.

But on 69 minutes Derby were ahead again as two subs combined seven minutes after coming on, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing going down the right and crossing to the far post for Tom Barkhuizen to head in from close range.

Mansfield had Bowery sent off with 10 minutes left for bringing down James Collins, who had gone clear.

On 88 minutes Eiran Cashin kicked a Hewitt effort off the line, while at the other end Collins had an effort chalked off for offside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal