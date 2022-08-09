Substitutes Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green send Gillingham through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Substitutes Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green send Gillingham through

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:07 pm
Mikael Mandron opened the scoring for Gillingham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mikael Mandron opened the scoring for Gillingham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Dramatic late goals from substitutes Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green powered Gillingham to a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon and into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The visitors should have taken the lead after just five minutes when Lewis Walker latched onto a defence-splitting pass from fellow summer signing Shaun Williams, only to stab the ball well wide of Nathan Broome’s goal.

The Dons were the better side throughout the rest of the first half and Ayoub Assal almost engineered an opener when he teed up Kyle Hudlin, who struck a tame effort straight at Gills goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Assal was at the heart of the action again in the 74th minute, flashing a wicked ball across the face of the goal only for the Gills defence to somehow scramble clear.

Gillingham were denied the lead five minutes later when Mandron bundled in from close range only for the linesman’s flag to intervene after a lengthy consultation with the referee.

But there was no denying the Frenchman’s 89th-minute effort, which he struck sweetly into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Green capped things off for the visitors a minute later, slotting coolly past Broome to settle the tie.

